Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

