Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $494,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.