Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $267.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

