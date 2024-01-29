Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $423.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.90. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

