Account Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. PJT Partners accounts for about 0.3% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.70. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.