Account Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Account Management LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 6.2% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $867.75 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.