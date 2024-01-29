CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Holdings Decreased by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up approximately 1.5% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

