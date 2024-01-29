Account Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Account Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.12 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

