Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

