Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,448 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 5.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

