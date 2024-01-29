Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $536,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

