Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

