Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $198.49 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

