Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.19 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

