Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.