Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,899.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

