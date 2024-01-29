Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

