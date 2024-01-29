HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

HCA stock opened at $283.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

