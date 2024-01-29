Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 61.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 44.4% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $377.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

