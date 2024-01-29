Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,361 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $4,647,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $50.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.