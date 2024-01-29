Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.63 Million in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

