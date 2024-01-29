Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Plans — Dividend of $1.28

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $44.10 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

Qiagen shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. The 24.25-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

