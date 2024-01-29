Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

