WCF Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. WCF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

