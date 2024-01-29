WCF Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
WCF Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. WCF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $8.25.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
