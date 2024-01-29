KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.660-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

KLAC opened at $599.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.63. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

