Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock valued at $359,034,895. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $279.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $285.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

