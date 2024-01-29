Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $46,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $244.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

