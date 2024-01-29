iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $123.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.