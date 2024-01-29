Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

