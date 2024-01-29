Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Linde by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Linde by 3.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $404.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

