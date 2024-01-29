Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.