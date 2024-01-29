First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

