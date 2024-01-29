First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Featured Stories
