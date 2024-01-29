Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.60 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $744.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. Research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $166,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.