Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $17.97 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.