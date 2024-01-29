Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 49.1%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 85,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

