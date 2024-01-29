Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 49.1%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MMT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.