Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.
About Ferrellgas Partners
