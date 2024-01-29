Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

