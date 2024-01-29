Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,263.81 or 0.05358075 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $272.07 billion and $6.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00082523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,319 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

