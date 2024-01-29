Saitama (SAITAMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159,861.88

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $54.65 million and approximately $159,861.88 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017289 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,240.16 or 0.99975461 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00198676 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00123378 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $162,313.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

