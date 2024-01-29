Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

TXN stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.