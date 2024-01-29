Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

KMI opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

