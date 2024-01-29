Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.