Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 123 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IUSG opened at $108.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Eaton stock is your best bet manufacturing come the new cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.