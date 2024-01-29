Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 123 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

IUSG opened at $108.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

