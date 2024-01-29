First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.