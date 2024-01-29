Morgan Stanley to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

