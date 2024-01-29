RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$271.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

