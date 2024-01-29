A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

