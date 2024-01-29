BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%.
BlueLinx Price Performance
Shares of BXC opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $962.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
