Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its FY23 guidance at $7.75-8.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.