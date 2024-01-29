71,917 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rambus by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $71.28 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

