Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.36 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 585.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $186.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

